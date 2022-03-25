Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Reduced school timings, rules announced for Dubai private schools

KHDA has called on schools to reduce assignments during the holy month

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 1:25 PM

School timings across private schools in Dubai will be reduced during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a circular sent to all schools in the emirate.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has directed schools not to hold classes for longer than five hours during Ramadan.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance at KHDA, said classes should also end by noon on Fridays. "These timings have been developed in close consultation with families and schools," he said.

Authorities have also been urged to limit the amount of homework and assignments. KHDA called on schools to ensure that teachers, students and parents are able to spend more time praying and with their families.

"The holy month of Ramadan is extremely important and a significant time of the year for Muslims," Darwish said. "We encourage students, staff, and their families to practice the virtues of compassion, gratitude and the spirit of community during this holy month.”

Meanwhile, several international schools will head off into a two-week-long spring break from Monday, March 28. Institutions have sent out newsletters and circulars to inform parents about the changes in drop-off and pick-up times once schools reopen on Monday, April 11.

Schools reiterated that parents should follow up on class-specific information and bus timings by reaching out to their child's homeroom teachers.