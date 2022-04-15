UAE

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Now, donate to vital causes by recycling bottles, cans

Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month

File photo
by

Ismail Sebugwaawo

Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 12:45 PM

UAE residents can contribute to vital medical treatment, education and research by recycling their used plastic bottles and aluminium cans through the Recapp app.

Recapp, the UAE’s first free-of-charge door-to-door recycling service partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.

Each time Recapp collects recyclables from a user’s doorstep, points are accumulated based on the weight of the recyclables.

Recapp users will have the option of redeeming their points for a digital charity voucher, and at the end of Ramadan, the vouchers will be converted into a donation to Al Jalila Foundation.

Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of Recapp at Veolia Middle East, said: “Our Ramadan charity campaign is the next step in our mission to empower local communities, enabling residents to recycle for the betterment of their environment while donating to a very worthy cause.”

