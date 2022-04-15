Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Now, donate to vital causes by recycling bottles, cans

Iftar recharge kits, no orders for 30 minutes: How UAE firms support delivery riders in Ramadan
Several companies in the country have rolled out initiatives to ensure the welfare of fasting riders
Ramadan 20221 day ago
UAE residents can contribute to vital medical treatment, education and research by recycling their used plastic bottles and aluminium cans through the Recapp app.
Recapp, the UAE’s first free-of-charge door-to-door recycling service partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.
Each time Recapp collects recyclables from a user’s doorstep, points are accumulated based on the weight of the recyclables.
Recapp users will have the option of redeeming their points for a digital charity voucher, and at the end of Ramadan, the vouchers will be converted into a donation to Al Jalila Foundation.
Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of Recapp at Veolia Middle East, said: “Our Ramadan charity campaign is the next step in our mission to empower local communities, enabling residents to recycle for the betterment of their environment while donating to a very worthy cause.”
ALSO READ:
Several companies in the country have rolled out initiatives to ensure the welfare of fasting riders
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The artwork will make the boxes more eye-catching and remind people of the importance of donating during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The largest such initiative in the region, it aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Officials aim to distribute a total of 90,000 Iftar meals during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 days ago
We cook throughout the year, but the rewards multiply in the holy month: Teha
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Bilal ibn Rabah, an Abyssinian and African-Arab companion of the Prophet (PBUH), has the distinction of being the first muezzin in Islam.
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The frontline worker always keeps dates and water in his ambulance due to the nature of his job
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The donation made will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals for the impoverished
Ramadan 20222 days ago