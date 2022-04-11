UAE: 'Giving challenge' to raise funds for 1 billion meals campaign

More than 105 government entities, schools, companies and individuals will participate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 6:45 PM

In support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, a 'Giving Challenge' has now been launched to raise funds to provide food support to the needy in 50 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

More than 105 government entities, companies, schools individuals and educational institutions in the UAE will participate. The Giving Challenge is a competitive initiative for employees, students and individuals, and aims to help stimulate a community movement.

Through the platform, a portfolio will be allocated to each participating institution, company or school, and challenge participants will be able to donate by choosing any amount they specify to contribute to their portfolio’s total. These challenges will create a spirit of competition and motivate greater efforts to reach the campaign’s funding total.

Smart crowdfunding solutions

YallaGive, the smart digital platform, provides every institution, company or school with options to introduce its employees, faculty and students to the 1 Billion Meals initiative and its global scope of work. The platform also allows each institution or company to set a specific fundraising goal – such as Dh200,000 – and so creating an exciting, community-minded approach to achieving these important humanitarian goals.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The education community in Dubai is known for its generosity and its willingness to come together to help others. We know from experience that we can make a significant positive impact when we work together towards a common goal. We’re proud to take part in an initiative that will have long-lasting benefit to the lives of others, and to be able to accomplish this with our education community.”

Ahmad Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Steering Committee and CEO of Radio and TV Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated, said: “Dubai Media Incorporated is keen on participating in unique initiatives, especially those that are consistent with the vision and objectives of humanity, which is clearly represented in the 1 Billion Meals initiative. Through its participation, DMI aims to provide support and exclusive media coverage of the initiative’s activities and operations as well as contribute to food support and food security to enhance the values ​​of giving, extending a helping hand, and charitable and humanitarian work in line with the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan."

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airports is proud to be a part of the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals initiative. Helping the communities we serve is one of our key values, and we’re extending our support to this worthy cause, together with our colleagues, partners and guests.”

Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Provost and Chief Academic Office at Zayed University, said: “Kindness and supporting the global community is a deep-rooted trait of the UAE - that stems from the values of our Founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed. He was a symbol of love, generosity, and tolerance, and as an academic institution that is named after a visionary humanitarian, we aim to continue to honor his legacy.”

He added: “The Zayed University community and alumni have come together to serve towards a common goal that will reach 50 countries around the globe. We are truly grateful to the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and all the organizers for their efforts in facilitating this campaign and urging the nation in participating towards this humanitarian cause that offers aid to the neediest people.”

Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, translates the values and nobility of the UAE, and the good it carries for all humanity, in light of difficult living conditions surrounding entire societies in many countries.”

She added: “The UAE has become a global pioneer in humanitarian efforts. It is a model for giving, inspired by the Islamic values, especially as we live through the Holy Month of Ramadan and its grand meanings that urge giving and extending a helping hand to those in need.”

Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of good deeds, we participate in the region’s largest initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by providing one billion meals to the undernourished and underprivileged in 50 different countries."

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Yalla Give CEO, said: "For the third year in a row, YallaGive, as an online fundraising platform, is honored to be supporting the largest food distribution campaign in the region. Through the 1 Billion Meals initiative, YallaGive reaffirms its commitment to empowering and engaging individuals, schools and the business sector to collectively and innovatively contribute to global humanitarian initiatives in accordance with local legislation."

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said: “The Giving Challenge in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative enhance the role of institutions and companies, and the contributions of their people, to the goal of providing vital food resources to disadvantaged communities around the world. They also expand the circle of comprehensive community mobilization in support of the largest initiative of its kind to feed the needy in 50 countries around the world.”

Al Nuaimi added: “Each institution, company and school participating in the Giving Challenges will have its own portfolio on the smart crowd-funding platform, so that each institution will be encouraged to expand the scope of their 1 Billion Meals support. This will stimulate competition in this vital fundraising work and create an avenue for more people to participate in the campaign.”