Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Turkish restaurant distributes over 100 Iftar meals to people in need

Dhikr has no fixed time though it’s highly recommended after every daily prayer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
A Turkish restaurant in the UAE has taken the initiative to provide over 100 Iftar meals to people in need during the holy month of Ramadan.
Ziyafet restaurant and a businessman stock the food packets and distribute it throughout Al Quoz and nearby localities.
“One of the best ways to increase reward from God in the blessed month is by providing Iftar to someone less fortunate,” said the Turkish businessman who wished to remain anonymous.
The restaurant starts preparing food for Iftar soon after the Zuhr prayers. Fresh meat is first marinated and then refrigerated for two hours before cooking and grilling.
"We want lesser privileged people to enjoy and savour authentic Turkish meals," said the businessman.
The food packet from the restaurant includes two types of meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water. When the clock strikes 6pm, the businessman leaves the restaurant with the food packets and travels to localities where low-income people live. He then parks his vehicle and waits for people in need.
ALSO READ:
“Our food packets are mostly sent to Al Quoz, as many low-income people reside here,” said the businessman.
He noted that Muslims around the world practice good habits and try to donate to charity. "This is the charity activity I do by distributing Ramadan meals to people in need," he said.
Many people, especially workers, have always thanked him for his good deeds. He added that he plans to continue this initiative every Ramadan.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Dhikr has no fixed time though it’s highly recommended after every daily prayer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Iftar preparation process starts after Zuhr prayers at 3pm, and the meals are served until 8pm
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This Indian dessert will hit the spot if you're craving something sweet after Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Arafat Ronald Sserugo has been fasting during Ramadan ever since he converted to Islam five years ago
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The outdoor ads, which are placed in areas with larger Muslim populations, are positioned eastwards
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The Holy Quran was sent down for the first time on Laylat Al Qadr
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Climate change and environmental crisis are a growing concern, putting many a victim into a state of hunger
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Vehicles obstruct flow of traffic when they park in front of mosques
Ramadan 20222 days ago