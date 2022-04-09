Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Turkish restaurant distributes over 100 Iftar meals to people in need

The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 3:04 PM

A Turkish restaurant in the UAE has taken the initiative to provide over 100 Iftar meals to people in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ziyafet restaurant and a businessman stock the food packets and distribute it throughout Al Quoz and nearby localities.

“One of the best ways to increase reward from God in the blessed month is by providing Iftar to someone less fortunate,” said the Turkish businessman who wished to remain anonymous.

The restaurant starts preparing food for Iftar soon after the Zuhr prayers. Fresh meat is first marinated and then refrigerated for two hours before cooking and grilling.

"We want lesser privileged people to enjoy and savour authentic Turkish meals," said the businessman.

The food packet from the restaurant includes two types of meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water. When the clock strikes 6pm, the businessman leaves the restaurant with the food packets and travels to localities where low-income people live. He then parks his vehicle and waits for people in need.

“Our food packets are mostly sent to Al Quoz, as many low-income people reside here,” said the businessman.

He noted that Muslims around the world practice good habits and try to donate to charity. "This is the charity activity I do by distributing Ramadan meals to people in need," he said.

Many people, especially workers, have always thanked him for his good deeds. He added that he plans to continue this initiative every Ramadan.

