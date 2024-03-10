UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Preparations to sight Ramadan crescent begin at Saudi observatory

The sighting will begin between 6.04pm and 6.15pm Saudi time

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: SPAregions/X
Photos: SPAregions/X

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:44 PM

Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:50 PM

Astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of Saudi Arabia have begun investigating the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

The sighting will begin between 6.04pm and 6.15pm Saudi time. (7.04pm-7.15pm UAE time).

The preparations for the observation have begun at the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In pictures posted through social media accounts, officials are seen gathered as they prepare to sight the moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Ramadan 2024