Look: Preparations to sight Ramadan crescent begin at Saudi observatory

Here's a guide for motorists and commuter
Astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of Saudi Arabia have begun investigating the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.
The sighting will begin between 6.04pm and 6.15pm Saudi time. (7.04pm-7.15pm UAE time).
The preparations for the observation have begun at the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory.
In pictures posted through social media accounts, officials are seen gathered as they prepare to sight the moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month.
The UAE's sighting committee also announced Sunday evening as the expected date for Ramadan's crescent moon to be spotted
Muslims across the country have been urged to contact 026921166 upon sighting the moon
