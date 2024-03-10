UAE

Ramadan 2024 in Philippines: Moon not sighted; holy month to start on March 12

Ramadan begins upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon

Web Desk
Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 4:33 PM

The Philippines has announced that Ramadan will start on March 12, according to local news reports.

ABS-CBN reported that the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti said that the crescent moon was not sighting on Sunday, March 10, and thus the holy month would commence on March 12.

Indonesia and Malaysia too have announced that the start date of Ramadan will be March 12 as the crescent moon was not sighted.

Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration, upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon.

Web Desk

