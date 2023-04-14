Dubai: Children of determination enjoy special iftar at luxury five-star hotel

They enjoyed an evening of delicious food, entertainment and camaraderie at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 12:11 PM

It was a memorable evening for a group of children of determination as they took part in an iftar hosted by a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Children from Dubai-based Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs enjoyed an evening of delicious food, entertainment and camaraderie at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

Celebrating the spirit of caring and giving, the luxury hotel ensured a special iftar for the children by offering a range of cuisines prepared by its top-class culinary team. The children had a ball, joyfully savouring every bite with their friends in a lively atmosphere.

“We are thankful to the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates for hosting this delightful iftar for our children of determination,” Dr Nadia Al-Sayegh, founder and director general of Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, said.

“We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our partnership with the hotel, forging more unforgettable memories for our community.”

Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs is a non-profit organisation striving to improve the lives of people of determination. It offers residential and day care services, therapy programmes, and vocational training to help people of determination lead fulfilling lives.

Top management of the hotel and other delegates were also present on this special occasion.

Slim Zaiane, general manager of Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, welcomed the opportunity to host a meaningful event. “As a conscientious member of the community, we are dedicated to contributing to society. We are honoured to welcome the people of determination and provide them with a memorable experience. Our belief in making a positive impact on people’s lives is exemplified by this event,” he said and added that in future, the hotel hopes to hold more events for people of determination.

