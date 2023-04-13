Iftar Review: Best Burj views served with delectable Ramadan dishes

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views is serving Ramadan favourites on a spectacular terrace with a poolside setup

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 4:24 PM

There is no shortage of restaurants that offer sublime views of Dubai and its skylines. Be it the city's artery, the Sheikh Zayed Road, the aesthetic skyline at Dubai Marina, or the gorgeous view of the Palm... the list goes on.

But one of the best views of the Downtown Dubai skyline is being served at the Address Fountain Views' The Restaurant; Burj Khalifa stands tall with its minions on each side, visible from the venue's gigantic terrace that is lit up with Ramadan lighting and decor, and a tempting poolside seating arrangement - as well as a couple of cabanas - where we can enjoy our meals. Pair all that with a scrumptious buffet with all your Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Ramadan favourites and a mix of international favourites.

We tried it out, and left with our tummies pleased.

While on the table you'd find a selection of dates, dry fruits, nuts and some water to end your fasts, the real expedition begins when you explore the buffet.

Every time there's a buffet, our minds are in a constant state of confusion as to what to fill our tiny plates with. There's this, that, oh, and a little bit of that too, and before we know it, there's no space on our plates because, obviously, we want to try everything in a buffet, right? Is that everyone, or just us?

We're not exactly spoilt for choices in The Restaurant's buffet, but the dishes hit our tastebuds right in the spot.

When it comes to hot and cold Mezze, it really boils down to one's favourites. And the buffet has all the favourites; variants of Hummus, Zaatar, Labneh as well as Mohammara, Vine Leaves, and a selection of salads from the Salad Bar in the Cold Mezze section. The Hot Mezze, on the other hand, features Cheese and Lamb Sambusek, Cheese Roll, Spinach Fatayer, and our favourite from the bunch, the Chicken Muskaan Roll. Pair it with the Mint Chutney, or the Garlic Sauce, and you'll find yourself coming back for more. There is also a selection of breads available.

The main course section is easily skippable unless you're keen on some Chicken Maqluba, spiced rice with eggplant, cauliflower, and some potato, Potato Harra, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani, paired with Raita, or the Grilled Seabass and Beef Tenderloin.

Highlights of most Iftar expeditions are the live stations and The Restaurant has four; Shawarma and Saj, Lamb Ouzi, BBQs, and Pasta. Customise your Arabic spiced chicken shawarma or manakish with various condiments and choice of fillings.

Before you try out our topmost recommendation - the Roasted Whole Baby Lamb Ouzi - make sure you make a few rounds to the beverage counter and down a glass of Jallab, another Ramadan favourite, available alongside the likes of Laban Ayran, Tamarind, and Qamardine.

Coming back to the Lamb Ouzi, it is served with the traditional oriental rice, yoghurt, cucumber, and mint, making for the best penultimate dish during the experience.

There's an extensive selection of dessert to end our experience, but we tried mixing the Arabic favourite Umm Ali with some vanilla ice cream from the Turkish Ice Cream Station, and poured some chocolate sauce all over it. The result? Luscious, but don't judge us.

Throughout Ramadan from Sunset till 9pm; Dh250 per person; children aged 6 to 12 years avail 50 per cent discount; children aged 5 years and below are free of charge; For reservations, call 04 245 8888.