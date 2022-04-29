Ramadan in the UAE: 2,000 RTA drivers to receive 'goodness' boxes

The initiative is aligned to the continued efforts that enhance the RTA's commitment towards society

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 6:32 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 6:39 PM

Reflecting the essence of giving in the holy month, ‘The Great Ramadan Drive’ will target the community segments comprising of bus and taxi drivers of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

To promote the values of giving, as well as reinforce safe mobility through this period; the generous spirit of Ramadan will rain on deserving communities. As part of the initiative, more than 2000+ Iftar meal boxes will be distributed at the RTA camps to drivers breaking the fast at sunset.

The initiative is run in cooperation with the RTA and aligned to the continued efforts that enhance their commitment towards the society. The distribution drive took place yesterday and will continue today. It is being held across camps in Al Muhaisnah, Jebel Ali and Al Quoz in Dubai.

This year will meaningful with the involvement of some of Dubai’s vibrant youth and car group who would be supporting RTA’s safe driving message and also volunteering to be part of the iftar distribution drive. “During Ramadan, it is encouraging to see brands and the youth join hands to make this blessed season of giving special. It is essential to foster a culture of giving, while also inspiring volunteering among our youth.”

The initiative stems from RTA’s strategic CSR goals and community drives that promote volunteering work and the act of giving during Ramadan, inspired by the vision of the great leaders of this wonderful nation who have embedded concepts of social responsibility. The campaign is being brought to life by Orbit Events and Promotions and Quick Surf Network in alliance with RTA.

Brands and Corporations have joined in to generously contribute, support and share blessings among the communities that serve Dubai. MaskEX, the World’s most secure and private cryptocurrency exchange is the prime contributor to this year’s initiative. Founded in 2021, MaskEX is the owner of MSB financial license in Canada and offers a licensed legal trading platform. It’s "Your Wallet, Your Way" tagline reflects its mission to play an essential role in a free economic system by providing the masses with financial anonymity and autonomy.

The drive has also garnered support from key partners like Legend Motors UAE, Al Ain Water, Nutridor Abevia, Del Monte Foods, Hotpack, MoneyKutz, Khaleej Times and UAE Mustang Knights Club.

