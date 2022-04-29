Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Debts worth Dh5 million paid off, 103 prisoners released

Although the diet may have shown benefits it may not be fit for everyone
The Ajman Police fulfilled the wish of 103 prisoners by paying their debts amounting to Dh5 million and releasing them to celebrate this year's Eid Al Fitr with families.
Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, said that the initiative is meant to support defaulted inmates with financial issues.
The initiative is also meant to support their families who are going through difficult living conditions in the absence of their breadwinner.
The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department expressed his appreciation to the supporting parties for their support in this humanitarian initiative.
He praised their contribution and efforts in providing aid in cooperation with the Ajman Police, stressing that their support indicates their keenness to secure social protection and social empowerment and enhance the spirit of solidarity and cohesion among individuals.
