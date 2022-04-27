Sheikh Mohammed announces success of 1 Billion Meals campaign; target achieved in 26 days

Every day during the holy month a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
The UAE Vice-President on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion of the 1 Billion Meals campaign to deliver one billion meals to the needy around the world during the holy month of Ramadan.
A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen - including donations from 320,000 individuals, revealed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The leader further announced personal support for the drive, pledging 400 million meals to complete the target of one billion meals. The incredible achievement comes 26 days after the campaign began on Ramadan 1.
More details to follow.
Every day during the holy month a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Educational institutes are scheduled to resume work on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In turn, this will help us protect our religion and honour
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The contribution is in line with the Society's existing humanitarian efforts to aid the less fortunate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The contribution was for prisoners who have completed their sentence
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Ameen Ali, who cannot afford even a small lapse in concentration, marks the holy month whenever he has a day off
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This mouth-watering dish is a must-add to your Iftar meal
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Six Emirates have approved a 9-day break for government employees
Ramadan 20221 day ago