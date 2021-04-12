Ramadan 2021: Taraweeh prayers shortened at Two Holy Mosques

Rulers have ordered Taraweeh prayers to be shortened from 20 raka’ts.

The Taraweeh prayers this Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will be shortened to 10 raka’ts from 20 raka’ts by order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, confirmed that this was in accordance with the Covid safety measures put in place to protect worshippers from infection during the Holy Month.

“Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman are continuously following up on everything that would provide the best services for the pilgrims and worshipers during the unprecedented season,” he said.

“The presidency has equipped its full human and mechanical capabilities to serve pilgrims and worshipers during Ramadan in cooperation with all parties involved in serving the guests of God,” Al Sudais added.

A slew of Covid safety measures were previously announced for the Two Holy Mosques, including suspending i’tikaf, a ban on the distribution of iftar meals and the reduction in the Mosques’ operational capacity.

