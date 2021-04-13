- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah only once
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also set guidelines for prayer permits.
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims will only be granted permits to perform Umrah once this Ramadan.
According to the Saudi Gazette, the Ministry also said on Monday that worshippers could now get permits to pray all of the five daily prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah.
Ramadan 2021: Taraweeh prayers shortened at Two Holy Mosques
The Ministry’s Eatmarna app further clarified that those who already had an Umrah permit cold not apply for another one before their first permit expired.
The permit for attending daily prayers at the Grand Mosque will be valid for all five prayers for one day at a time. Applicants can apply for multiple permits during the holy month by applying for another once their permit expires.
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
The permit for Isha prayers will allow worshippers to take part in the Taraweeh prayers as well.
Haj 2021: Saudi to vaccinate all workers in Makkah, Madina
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had ordered on Monday to shorten Taraweeh prayers from 20 to 10 raka’ts at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah this Ramadan.
