The Supreme Court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the world to sight the Shawwal crescent on Tuesday, Ramadan 29.

The sighting of the Shawl crescent marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the beginning of the festival of Eid Al Fitr.

Whoever sees the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars has been requested to inform the nearest court and record their testimony there.

UAE residents are likely to get a five-day Eid Al Fitr break this year. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is likely to last full 30 days.

This means the last day of the holy month would be on Wednesday, May 12. Hence, the first day of Eid is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.

UAE ministries announced last week that the Eid holidays would be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months), for both public and private sectors.