Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 4, 2021 | Last updated on May 4, 2021 at 01.01 pm

The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources.


The Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees have been announced.

According to the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, the break will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will have a four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.

But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.

UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced

The holy month began on Tuesday, April 13.

