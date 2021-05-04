- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE announced
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today.
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector.
The paid holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.
Earlier today, Earlier today, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees.
If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will have a four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.
Eid in UAE: You could get a five-day holiday
But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/PYHXuNGtXW— MOHRE_UAE (@MOHRE_UAE) May 4, 2021
