Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE announced

Public sector holidays were announced earlier today.

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector.

The paid holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.

Earlier today, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will have a four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.

Eid in UAE: You could get a five-day holiday

But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.