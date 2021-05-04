- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days off
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays.
UAE residents are likely to get a five-day Eid Al Fitr break this year. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is likely to last full 30 days.
This means the last day of the holy month would be on Wednesday, May 12. Hence, the first day of Eid is likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced earlier today that the Eid holidays would be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months).
If Ramadan lasts 30 days
If Ramadan lasts 30 days – which it will as per astronomical calculations – residents will get a five-day break. The days off would be Ramadan 29 and 30; and Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 (Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15).
If Ramadan lasts 29 days
If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will have a four-day break. The days off would be Ramadan 29 and Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 (Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14).
With many countries, including India and Pakistan, experiencing a more lethal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, flights have been suspended or reduced.
Many residents are cancelling their travel plans, with most opting for staycations.
