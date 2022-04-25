Dubai: RTA to launch new bus route from May 19

Watch: Electric buses with advanced charging technology hit the roads in trial run
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of a new bus route from Dubai South to the public bus network.
The service is being provided in cooperation with the private sector and will commence from May 19.
It will connect Dubai South to the Expo 2020 metro station on the red line.
The buses will run from 6am till midnight at a frequency of 90 minutes.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: "This service will be subject to continuous scrutiny to assess its feasibility from financial and operational perspectives as well as other success factors in serving the needs of public transport riders in Dubai."
