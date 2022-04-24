Dubai: New project to link major roads increasing vehicle capacity from 1,800 to 4,000

The old single-lane road will be removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11km

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:42 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:52 AM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opens Saih Al-Dahal Road Improvement Project this May to increase road capacity from 1,800 to 4,000 vehicles

The Saih Al-Dahal Road Improvement Project will link Saih Al-Salam Road with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, increasing its vehicle capacity in each direction.

RTA has highlighted that the old single-lane road will be removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11km.

This will comprise of two lanes in each direction, along with a median and three roundabouts to ease the movement in all directions. The new road will link with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.

“The project aims to increase the road intake from an existing 1800 vehicles to 4000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes and ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oasis on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

“The project starts from the R/A (roundabout) at the junction of Saih Al-Dahal Road with Saih Al-Salam Road in the North, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and heads to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the South.

"It encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three R/As (roundabouts) along the road to ease the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns,” explained Al Tayer.

“The project complements a series of projects completed by RTA in the area, such as the 23 km long Dubai Cycling Track, which links with the existing cycling track at Saih Al-Salam running alongside Al Qudra Road at the Gateway of the Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of the Emirates Road. From there it links with the Latifa bint Hamdan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Barari district and up to Nad Al Sheba community.

"The cycling track at Saih Al-Salam, which extends about 115 km, is fitted with several amenities including outlets for renting bikes and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, and 10 rest areas along the cycling path fitted with seats and bike racks,” added Al Tayer.

RTA has accomplished several development projects in the area including the widening of Saih Al-Salam Road over a 21 km stretch from Al Qudra R/A (roundabout), nearby the cycling rest area, up to the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road via Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom.

Nine R/As (roundabouts) are being constructed at junctions to ease the traffic flow and enhance the traffic safety of the neighbourhood.

Projects also included the construction of four camel and horse crossings, a cycling track, service roads, parking spaces, and widening of the existing parking area at the Dubai International Endurance Village in addition to street lighting and rainwater drainage networks.