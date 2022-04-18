Dubai: Umm Al Sheif Metro Station to be renamed

Dubai: 250 experts to speak at International Roads Federation World Meeting on Sunday
Umm Al Sheif metro station, will be renamed Equiti metro station, for a period of 10 years.
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has granted the rights of renaming the metro station to the company Equiti.
The station operates on the Red Line of the Dubai metro network.
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said: “Equiti is honoured to have been invited to be a part of the infrastructure and community of the UAE through the naming rights of one of Dubai’s most centrally located metro stations on Sheikh Zayed Road."
“The naming rights for metro stations represent a rewarding investment opportunity for numerous companies and businesses in the UAE to promote their brands in Dubai, which stands out as a unique front for a variety of mega corps and a grand platform for major financial and business firms," commented Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA.
