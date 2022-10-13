Dubai rents hit record high: Most affordable, expensive residential areas revealed

Homes in the development, located on Jumeira Bay Island, offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side, and the city's famed skyline on the other
Rents in Dubai jumped 26.6 per cent from last year's figures, with average annual rates now reaching nearly Dh90,000 for flats and over Dh260,000 for villas, according to an industry report released on Thursday.
“Rental rate growth in Dubai has reached record highs... with apartment and villa rents increasing by 26.7 per cent and 25.5 per cent, respectively, (in the year to September 2022)," said Taimur Khan, head of research for Mena at CBRE in Dubai.
In September, the yearly rents for apartments and villas hit Dh89,986 and Dh268,758, respectively, based on the CBRE's latest Dubai Residential Market Snapshot.
The most expensive places to rent in were Palm Jumeirah (Dh231,397) for apartments and Al Barari (Dh946,270) for villas, the report revealed.
The CBRE calculated the rates based on average apartment and villa sizes, across all unit mixes.
Here's a list of the most affordable places to rent in (figures indicate average yearly rents for apartments):
Here are some of the most expensive areas to rent in (figures indicate average yearly rents for apartments):
"In the apartment and villa communities that we track, rents in 6.5 per cent and 28.0 per cent of these respective communities now sit above their last peak," Khan explained.
"Furthermore, rents in 22.6 per cent of apartments communities and in 96.0% of villa communities, in September 2022, are higher than the same period five years earlier. Given this, the rate of growth in certain typologies and neighbourhoods may start impact affordability in the city very significantly. This in turn may impact its competitiveness and lead a negative spill over into other sectors, particularly amidst a high cost of living and softer global economic backdrop.”
ALSO READ:
Homes in the development, located on Jumeira Bay Island, offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side, and the city's famed skyline on the other
These decisions aren't spur-of-the-moment, property experts believe that investors have "realized the potential of a long-term investment in the UAE"
Work includes improvements in road safety standards, expanding green spaces and community facilities in the North Yas area
Construction work on its Verdana project has begun, Reportage Properties says
Revealed: Rents of villas, apartments in most popular neighbourhoods
Ten-bedroom mansion in Palm Jumeirah reportedly bought for his son Anant
A penthouse on the Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences was sold for Dh180 million last year
Apollo and Aldar said the deal was part of a previously announced $1.4 billion investment by Apollo into Aldar in February