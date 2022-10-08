Dubai tenant registration updated: Deadline removed, names of occupants not necessary

Once registered, details will automatically be updated on the tenancy contract

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 4:55 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 5:04 PM

Residents who have yet to register details of co-occupants are only required to declare the number of cohabitants living with them, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) has clarified. Earlier, residents were required to provide their co-occupants' names, Emirates IDs and birthdates.

According to fresh directives from the DLD, shared with the media on Saturday, October 8, residents only need to declare the number of cohabitants living with them; all other personal data is optional.

In a statement to all Dubai residents, the DLD said, “As part of Dubai Land Department’s efforts to provide the highest standards of quality of life and enhance the health and safety standards in the existing buildings, we would like to inform you that residents must declare the number of occupants within a rented property in the system.”

The statement added, “All other personal data is optional.”

Moreover, the two-week deadline to register the names of family members, or flatmates, has also been done away with, an official with the DLD told Khaleej Times. Residents can complete the registration on the Dubai REST app.

The official said, “Only the number of occupants living in a home is needed to be known. Emirates ID, passport details, and other information are optional.”

On September 24, the housing department said that residents in the Emirate have two weeks to register the individuals living in their properties — whether owned or rented.

To complete the registration, all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants had to follow an eight-step process, including adding personal details and the Emirates ID.

Moreover, an update has also been made on the Dubai REST app, which only asks for the number of co-occupants to complete registration.

Once registered, details of co-occupants will automatically be updated on the tenancy contract. Registering all the people living in a home allows each resident to use an Ejari contract as proof of address.

Steps to manage co-occupants for registered users:

Already Registered User?

If you are already registered with Dubai Land Department (either from Dubai REST App or DLD Website)

Please follow the below steps to manage your co-occupants

Proceed to the login screen Choose your role as ‘Individual’ and log in with UAE PASS for quick access Authenticate yourself via UAE PASS Application (or can use other log in options) From the Dashboard, select the property where you are an owner/ tenant Select Manage Co-occupants to proceed Enter the number of co-occupants and click submit.

Optionally, you can add details of the co-occupants by following the below steps:

Select “Add More” to add Co-Occupants to the selected property

Enter the Emirates ID and Date of Birth of the Co-Occupant and select “Verify”.

Add all members of the family who are living on that property. To remove a Co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit.

