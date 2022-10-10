Dubai building fire: Some evacuated tenants still living with friends, others opt for new apartments

Some residents have relocated to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 6:39 AM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 7:20 AM

Tenants of a building in Al Nahda, who were evacuated after a major fire broke out earlier this month, have relocated to other neighbourhoods and emirates.

However, some of the residents moved to Abu Dhabi with their friends as they were short of funds and cannot afford to stay in an independent accommodation.

On October 1, the blaze engulfed a number of apartments across multiple floors. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

“I’ve managed to get accommodation and have moved to Al Nahda, Sharjah, along with my wife. I am paying the same rent as in the previous building. We had stayed at my wife’s friend's place for a short while after leaving the previous building,” said Isham, who works as a cashier in a company.

Sameer, another tenant, also relocated to another building in the same area. “I’ve completed my relocation to a new building,” Sameer told Khaleej Times.

Fosu Eric, who hails from Ghana, was also among those evacuated. He has moved to Abu Dhabi to live with their friends due to a shortage of funds.

“Now I am living in Abu Dhabi at a friend’s place. I am looking for a job so that I can live independently,” he said.

Eric was lucky enough to not lose his belongings.

Doreen, a Nigerian national, has also joined her friends in Abu Dhabi after she lost all her belongings in the blaze.

“I’ve moved to Abu Dhabi in search of accommodation and a new job. I need support because I’ve lost all of my belongings worth Dh4,000. I am still living with a friend because I don't have money to rent an apartment,” said the Nigerian, who was working as a support assistant in Dubai.

