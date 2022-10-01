Dubai: Fire breaks out in residential area

Winning start-up's novel electricity-free, solar-powered food dehydrator helps cut down farmers' food waste and increase their income
Fire broke out in Dubai's Al Nahda 1 residential area on Saturday afternoon, and civil defence authorities were seen battling flames at around 3pm.
Huge clouds of black smoke were seen billowing from the fire site, which is suspected to be the ‘Caesars Restaurant building’. Police and civil defence cordoned off the area for safety purposes.
A Khaleej Times reader also shared this photo of the fire:
Ambulances, firefighters, police vehicles and official helicopters were present on site.
According to eyewitness reports, several residents in the area stepped out of their homes to check out what was happening.
*This is a developing story; more details expected
