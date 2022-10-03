Fire in Dubai building: Tenants unable to return to apartments, look for alternative accommodations

The fire broke around 2.45 pm on Saturday; no casualties were reported

Residents of the Al Nahda building, which caught fire on Saturday, remain stranded and are scouting for alternative accommodation.

Some of them lost their belongings in the fire that broke out in a residential building in Al Nahda 1 at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

The Dubai Civil Defence brought the fire under control, and no casualties were reported.

Sameer, a tenant of the building, said he is shifting to another apartment because his flat is “very dirty now” after the fire.

Another resident, Isham, who was staying with his wife in the same building, is also looking for alternative accommodation.

“We have moved to another place and are living in a room arranged by my wife's friend. We are looking for proper alternative accommodation. After a few days, we’ll change the accommodation to somewhere we can stay on a long-term basis,” he said.

Isham was lucky not to lose any belongings in the fire.

Doreen, a Nigerian national, lost some of her belongings in the fire too, and remains stranded ever since.

“I recently renewed my rental contract and made two months of payment in advance. But now I don’t have money to pay more for rent.

I lost my clothes as well in the fire. I’m still waiting for any help or support,” said the Nigerian national, who has been living in the UAE for the past three months.

“I have temporary accommodation, but I don’t have the money,” she added.

