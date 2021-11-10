UAE weekend: Concerts and cuisine - 12 fun things to do

What will you be up to?

Sonu Nigam in Dubai. India Club Dubai is holding a Diwali event titled “Diwali Nite with Sonu Nigam” on Thursday from 9pm onwards. It is a members-only occasion, so if you are an affiliate head on down.

Bolt to this. It’s a sporty drink and they have one of the sportiest ambassadors. Gatorade is bringing the greatest runner of all time, Usain Bolt, to Expo 2020 Dubai. Through a partnership with the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo, a public 1.45km Family Run will take place on Saturday to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. Usain Bolt will lace up his sneakers and headline the event. It’s open to everyone.

Nancy and Ragheb perform. Hot on the heels of Kadim Al Sahir’s triumphant performance opening Expo 2020’s Infinite Night series, Queen of Arabic pop Nancy Ajram and Arab superstar Ragheb Alama will connect fans from around the world when they headline the second show on November 12. Expo ticket holders who wish to attend are advised to arrive early. Big screens at Expo’s Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park will also broadcast the concert.

See Trevor Noah. Behind that larger-than-life persona that has taken the world by storm and redefined the comedy landscape, who is Trevor Noah? Get up, close and personal with ‘The Most Influential South African’, as the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity at the Expo Centre Sharjah Ballroom on Friday at 9pm. SIBF is hosting the 37-year-old as Guest Speaker for its milestone 40th edition. What a booking!

Free classes. Creaky joints? Weak core? Poor posture? If you are looking to add some much-needed exercise to your schedule, Mycore, an all-new core strengthening studio, is now open at Dubai Science Park and for the Dubai Fitness Challenge has partnered up with Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City to offer free Pilates and Yoga classes. At 5.30pm on Thursday, head to Media City for Yin Yoga to join the group.

K-Pop wow! There’s no stopping K-Pop’s world domination and at Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend, you’ll be able to join right in. On November 12, boy band Highlight and recording artist Punch will take to the stage to pay tribute to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Attendance is free from 5pm.

Prize for exercise. The “What’s your Watt” challenge can be taken up by anyone from the age of twelve at the central atrium of Al Ghurair Mall from 5pm to 9pm for the rest of the month. Swissôtel Al Ghurair has partnered with SportsArt to supply elliptical machines, a treadmill and a bike where anyone can work out and track efforts to see the amount of energy generated. To make the challenge more interesting, you’ll be rewarded with prizes including Dh500 of shopping vouchers and a day-pass to Swissotel Al Ghurair’s pool and gym for beating the day’s target.

Judy Joo where are you? Global celebrity chef, icon and TV personality Judy Joo is staying at the InterContinental Fujairah Resort for a getaway and you can see her live in action on the grill, showcasing some of her signature Korean dishes with live cooking sessions on Thursday and Friday at “Grills” by DRiFT Seafood Kitchen & Bar. Both sessions are at 7pm.

Da Capo spins. Following Grammy nominated headliner Robin Shulz last week, Bohemia is back on Friday at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and is stronger than ever with another award-winning, international hit DJ. Get the party started with Best Afro House DJ Award Winner & Ibiza headliner Da Capo. The fun starts from 9pm. Be there!

Clip-clop café. As the outdoor season commences, the launch of The Paddock Café at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, set against the stunning backdrop of the Al Wadi Equestrian Centre, is a horse-lover’s paradise. Enjoy a riding adventure such as 10 beginner’s lessons for Dh1400 followed by a refreshing and decadent meal or sweet treat in the beauty of the dunes.

Ladies’ Day. La Baie at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, has partnered with Bombay Bramble to launch the ultimate Ladies’ Day at La Baie Lounge. Every Thursday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, the female friendly #BomBaie event will feature pink signature drinks and Mediterranean tapas on tap for Dh199.