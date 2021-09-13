UAE: On the food trail Published on September 13, 2021 at 09.51

Want to beat the Monday blues? We help you out with this great food guide.

1 of 5 Sthan: Kebabs on a Monday? Why not. Head to Sthan in Al Karama to enjoy signature street kebabs such as Galouti Kebab (Dh31), and Chapli Kebab (Dh35). These kebabs are made on the tava, or on open charcoal grills, cooked slowly over the hours and the result will surely be a treat for your cravings.

2 of 5 Golden Dragon: At Golden Dragon, foodies can be a part of a food festival dedicated entirely to the king of Asian cuisine, the Dim Sum. The Chinese restaurant in Dubai brings you a special Dim Sum collection that includes 10 different styles of Dim Sums and many more flavours to satisfy all taste buds.

3 of 5 Cafe Society: Ladies are in for a treat on Mondays at Cafe Society where they will receive a 50 per cent discount on the entire menu that includes breakfast dishes, mains, delicious desserts and more. Cafe Society is located in Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina. The deal is valid every Monday from 9am till 11pm.

4 of 5 Basta: Craving Italian for lunch? Basta, an Italian restaurant located in Renaissance Dubai Downtown, is offering a lunch deal that allows foodies to enjoy a three-course meal paired with a coffee for Dh120. It includes one antipasti, one main course and one dessert. The deal is valid from 12pm and 4pm.