UAE: Five places to enjoy sushi Published on June 16, 2021 at 09.54

To bring in International Sushi Day on June 18, why not check out these amazing sushi places?

1 of 5 Tum Tum Asia: Located in Oud Metha, it serves authentic pan-Asian cuisine, with a creative twist. Its ‘swear by sushi’ section of the menu has versions that blends South Asian and East Asian flavours, giving fusion food a whole new meaning. Whether it is the Tandoori Sushi, BBQ soya sushi, Tropical Samba, the restaurant has something for all sushi-lovers out there.

2 of 5 Luna Dubai: Celebrate International Sushi Day this weekend at a place where sushi is a daily ‘thing’ along with drinks, conversations, and a view of the city’s glittering skyline. This Friday, every visiting guest will be served a duo of rolls to set the mood for the perfect sushi experience.

3 of 5 Zengo: It promises to be a haven for Japanese cuisine lovers on International Sushi Day this Friday. Experience unlimited mouth-watering Maki Rolls for only Dh150 per person, and a selection of special rolls from Shrimp Tempura and Crab Gunkan to Angro Zengo is also on offer.

4 of 5 Stay home: Love sushi, but want to stay home? Don’t worry, Salmontini and Deliveroo will provide you with the best International Sushi Day experience at home. A special DIY Nigiri Kit for two will be available exclusively on Deliveroo, only on June 18 for Dh314. You can follow the virtual tutorial from Salmontini’s sushi guru, Chef Bong too.