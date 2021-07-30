Top breakfast spots in the UAE Published on July 30, 2021 at 14.56

Grab a bite at one of these popular eateries and get ready for the day!

1 of 5 Common Grounds: Eat your fill of a healthy breakfast at Common Grounds, the popular eatery with outlets in the Mall of Emirates, JLT, DIFC and JBR. The Keto Breakfast, a fan-favourite option priced at Dh68, features two organic eggs, grilled halloumi, sauteed kale, nut crusted avo, beef bacon, sauerkraut and toasted pumpkin seeds.

2 of 5 Tom & Serg: Located in the industrial area of Al Quoz, Tom & Serg is inspired by Melbourne cafes and attracts customers who like their breakfast any time of the day. Baghdad Scramble or the towering Breakfast Bap are the two signature dishes at the cafe, priced at Dh58 and Dh59 respectively.

3 of 5 The Sum of Us: Baked bread, warm pastries and fresh coffee; this is the aroma when you enter The Sum of Us, a bakery located in the Trade Centre. The Smoked Salmon Croissant Benedict, a classic smoked salmon Eggs Benedict with yuzu hollandaise, on a toasted Rise and Dawn croissant, is a must-try at the venue. It is priced at Dh62.

4 of 5 Eggspectation: All-day breakfasts are in demand at Eggspectation, a chic restaurant-cafe with two outlets in Dubai. With hand-squeezed juices to salads and ‘eggstraordinary’ pasta on offer, this eatery is sure to exceed your expectations for a scrumptious breakfast any time of the day.