Photos: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr AP, AFP Published on May 13, 2021 at 12.09

Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted holiday of Eid Al Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar.

1 of 9 Muslims attending Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe, Aceh.Photo: AFP

2 of 9 Chinese Muslims marking Eid Al Fitr at the Niejie Mosque, which was first built in 996 during the Liao Dynasty. Photo: AFP

3 of 9 Muslim boys hold balloons after performing Eid Al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AP

4 of 9 Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP

5 of 9 Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Photo: AP

6 of 9 Muslim perform Eid Al Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in in Bekasi , West Java, Indonesia on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Photo: AP

7 of 9 Muslim women pray during the Eid celebration in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AP

8 of 9 Men pray on a street outside a crowded Al Mashun Great Mosque during an Eid prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP