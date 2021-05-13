Photos
Logo
 

Photos: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr

AP, AFP

Published on May 13, 2021 at 12.09

Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted holiday of Eid Al Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan - a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar.

1 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslims attending Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe, Aceh.Photo: AFP
2 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Chinese Muslims marking Eid Al Fitr at the Niejie Mosque, which was first built in 996 during the Liao Dynasty. Photo: AFP
3 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslim boys hold balloons after performing Eid Al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AP
4 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP
5 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Photo: AP
6 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslim perform Eid Al Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in in Bekasi , West Java, Indonesia on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Photo: AP
7 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Muslim women pray during the Eid celebration in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AP
8 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

Men pray on a street outside a crowded Al Mashun Great Mosque during an Eid prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
9 of 9
khaleejtimes - photos

A police officer stands guard while Muslims perform an Eid prayer at a ground, in Quetta, Pakistan. Photo: AP
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 