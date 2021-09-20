Photos
Logo
 

On the food trail

Published on September 20, 2021 at 10.40

Need a Monday pick-me-up? Try a delicious brownie at these hotspots.

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Khau Galli: This vegetarian food joint located in JLT also serves sizzling hot brownies priced at Dh24 to complete your vegetarian dining experience that includes chaats, dosas and much more.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

China Bistro: Get your hands, or a spoon on the sizzling brownie with melted sauce on a hot plate that will complete your ultimate Asian dining out experience at China Bistro. It is also priced at Dh22.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Brownie Point: Located across Dubai, Brownie Point is a must-visit to satisfy your dessert cravings. The place has all sorts of brownies, cakes, tarts, pies and more. Brownie Point has four locations in Karama, Barsha, Nahda and Deira.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Yoko Sizzlers: Yoko Sizzlers, one of the oldest restaurants in Al Karama, is particularly known for serving over 30 varieties of sizzlers. The menu, however, also features a delicious sizzling brownie for just Dh22 which you just cannot miss after the sizzling mains.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Lime Tree Cafe: This all-in-one homegrown cafe, coffee house, bakery and food store has some of the best desserts including brownies in Dubai. The venue also has gluten-free and vegan options for all the foodies looking to eat extra healthy. Compiled by Husain Rizvi
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 