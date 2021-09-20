On the food trail Published on September 20, 2021 at 10.40

Need a Monday pick-me-up? Try a delicious brownie at these hotspots.

1 of 5 Khau Galli: This vegetarian food joint located in JLT also serves sizzling hot brownies priced at Dh24 to complete your vegetarian dining experience that includes chaats, dosas and much more.

2 of 5 China Bistro: Get your hands, or a spoon on the sizzling brownie with melted sauce on a hot plate that will complete your ultimate Asian dining out experience at China Bistro. It is also priced at Dh22.

3 of 5 Brownie Point: Located across Dubai, Brownie Point is a must-visit to satisfy your dessert cravings. The place has all sorts of brownies, cakes, tarts, pies and more. Brownie Point has four locations in Karama, Barsha, Nahda and Deira.

4 of 5 Yoko Sizzlers: Yoko Sizzlers, one of the oldest restaurants in Al Karama, is particularly known for serving over 30 varieties of sizzlers. The menu, however, also features a delicious sizzling brownie for just Dh22 which you just cannot miss after the sizzling mains.