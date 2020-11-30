UAE National Day: Catch spectacular fireworks, shows this long weekend
Published on November 30, 2020 at 10.50
Firework night
Who doesn’t like fireworks? If you’re on the lookout for a place to see them, at La Mer you can watch the night sky light up with dazzling fireworks on December 2 at 9pm and 11pm. To set the mood for the long weekend, La Mer Central will also host live performances by local singers including Sara Tarabulsi and Beatbox Ray. Catch these acts from December 2 to 4 between 4pm and 9pm.
Dubai Icons
Each evening up until December 5, some of Dubai’s most iconic and recognisable landmarks will light up to celebrate the UAE. The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park will project a UAE National Day greeting while the world famous Burj Al Arab hotel in Jumeirah will be alight with the colours of the UAE flag, from 7pm until 11pm.
La Perle Show
Dubai’s favourite mascots will perform live in a special show at La Perle. Modesh & Dana at La Perle will bring you the fun characters as they visit a beautiful city where they meet Pearl, a young girl who is lost. Together, the three friends decide to explore their surroundings, before suddenly embarking on an incredible journey through a portal of wonderful and whimsical worlds. The show will be held until December 5 with two performances per day at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
New dinner show
Fusing nightlife and dining Cove Beach Dubai will host a thrilling specialty act show titled Bijoux every Thursday evening, alongside an exclusively curated six-course menu just in time for the UAE long weekend. With inspiration hailing from internationally acclaimed dinner shows, from New York to Ibiza and London, the variety of five to seven-minute performances are designed to dazzle an array of senses at every turn. The food isn’t half bad either. Prices start from Dh1,999 for four people all-inclusive.
Traditional promenade
There’s an extended weekend of celebrations taking place at the Waterfront Market in Dubai. The Market will host an Emirati heritage village consisting of five traditional areesh tents on the promenade from December 2 to 5 at 2pm to 10pm. Each tent will offer a different activity stemming from the local culture, from the Dukkan ‘traditional grocery store’ and the gargoor net making, to the fish net weaving, a traditional majlis and live cooking demonstrations of Emirati dishes.
Arabian extravaganza
BurJuman is honouring the 49th year since unification with a range of immersive experiences. From 3pm, until December 5, the mall is offering complimentary activities to experience authentic Emirati customs including calligraphy and falconry and local dates served with delicious Arabic coffee.
See Balqees
Fans of Emirati and Arabic music are in for a treat with a two-day concert starring some of the biggest singers from the UAE and the region. On December 2, Burj Park in Downtown Dubai will host a performance by Balqees and Mohammed Shehhi, who is known for his poetic songs and Khaleeji style of singing. On December 3, the open-air venue will welcome Eidha Menhali, who is best known for his hit single Motasoa and Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati to make it to the final of Arabs Got Talent. Each evening of live music is free of charge, but you must register in advance.
Global Village Global Village fireworks displays will take place at 9pm to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day. The popular family entertainment destination will have four nights of fireworks. Global Village also entertains visitors with over 150 shows every day.
Abu Dhabi The Capital will celebrate with fireworks displays and concerts across the emirate. The fireworks will begin on Reem Island and Al Wathba at 9pm on December 2.
The Corniche will have fireworks at Next, at 9.25pm. In Al Ain, fireworks will take place at Al Ain Municipality building at Jebel Hafeet until December 3. The events will not have spectators, but will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV.