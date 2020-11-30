UAE National Day: Catch spectacular fireworks, shows this long weekend

7 of 9





Fans of Emirati and Arabic music are in for a treat with a two-day concert starring some of the biggest singers from the UAE and the region. On December 2, Burj Park in Downtown Dubai will host a performance by Balqees and Mohammed Shehhi, who is known for his poetic songs and Khaleeji style of singing. On December 3, the open-air venue will welcome Eidha Menhali, who is best known for his hit single Motasoa and Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati to make it to the final of Arabs Got Talent. Each evening of live music is free of charge, but you must register in advance.