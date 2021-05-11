UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Full list of Covid safety rules Sahim Salim Published on May 11, 2021 at 11.25

Rules cover Eid prayers, Eidiya, gatherings, family visits and how many people can travel in the same car

Strict Covid-19 safety protocols have been spelt out for residents to celebrate the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Though the UAE has successfully controlled the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities concerned don't want to squander away the gains made.

Here is the full list of Covid safety rules to keep in mind as you celebrate Eid.

1. Eid Al Fitr prayers



>> The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes.

>> Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.

>> Worshippers must wear masks and maintain a safe social distance. Volunteers and officials will be stationed to ensure this.

>> Handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden. >> Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

>> Ablution facilities will remain closed.

>> Those aged above 60 years and children below the age of 12 are advised to offer the prayer at home.

>> Those infected with Covid-19, or close contacts are strictly prohibited from attending the prayers.

>> Residents with chronic diseases are not allowed to attend the prayers either.



2. Gatherings



>> Gatherings and parties are banned.

>> In Dubai, gatherings of more than five are banned. The hosts of such gatherings face a fine of Dh50,000; and each attendee, Dh15,000.

>> Celebrations are to be limited to members of the same family living in the same household.



3. Family visits



>> UAE residents have been told to avoid family visits and gatherings during the Eid break.

>> Greetings must be exchanged via electronic means of communication and not in person.



4. Eidiya, gifts, food sharing



>> Neighbours and family members must not give each other gifts or share food.

>> The popular tradition of giving cash or gifts (Eidiya) to children must be avoided. If they must, cash must be transferred to bank accounts.

