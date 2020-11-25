Theatre, fitness and puppy parties: 6 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on November 25, 2020 at 17.14

1 of 6 Get running. Stretch your legs and get ready for a running experience like no other with Dubai Run 2020, the city’s biggest, free-to-enter, fun run. On Friday DFC 2020 is gearing up to turn the whole city into a personalised running track for all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Make sure to take a photo of yourself on your run, post it on your social media and tag @dubaifitnesschallenge and use #DubaiRun for your chance to win prizes worth Dh500,000. Visit www.dubairun.com for more details and to register.

2 of 6 Bow wow! This weekend, Dogventure will be hosting fitness activities for you and your furry friends at DAMAC Hills’ newly opened ‘bark park’. The event will take place on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Dogventure has been chosen by Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) to put on exercises for the first time this year.

3 of 6 Live theatre. After a successful first endeavour, Dubai production company Saiftea is back with its next ensemble ‘Hinglish’ drama, Darmiyaan on Friday and Saturday at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. The CEO of an advertising agency, Rahul Verma, is accused of harassing his protégé Maya. Soon, a committee steps in and gives them a chance to clarify the situation. The panel hears both sides of the story and work through lies and accusations to find out the truth. Get there for 7.30pm each day. Tickets are available online at bookmyshow.com and are priced at Dh100.

4 of 6 Mega sales. This weekend most malls across Dubai are offering huge savings but we like the look of The Dubai Mall’s three-day extravaganza. Global brands and local retail stores will be selling merch up to 90 per cent off. There’s no better time to get a head start on your festive shopping! You can also spend and earn Emirates Skywards Miles via the mall’s app.

5 of 6 Pumping music. On Friday, BARE DXB will be pumping up the birthday tunes (as well as iron) with DJ Meraki on decks, as the establishment celebrates turning another year stronger. The Business Bay gym will host two Full Body Workout sessions to kickstart your weekend at 8.30am and 10.30am and at the end of the classes you can “refuel” on a limited edition birthday cake shakes plus lots of donuts! Best. Class. Ever.