In pictures: Anyone up for a 160km/h ride at this year's Global Village? Web Report Published on November 23, 2020 at 08.58

1 of 9 As the popular venue returns for its silver jubilee season this year, here are some other exciting rides you can try out at the Dubai's Global Village.

Athens Slingshot:

Max height it reaches: The towers are 42 metres high, Gondola reaches 80 metres.

Max speed: 160 km/h approx.

Description: An extreme slingshot ride that will catapult you to the sky and back hurling you through the air at intense speeds. The ride can accommodate 2 guests at a time.

2 of 9 Fly France:

Max height it reaches: 22 metres.

Max speed: 6.5 rpm.

Description: Fly like a pilot in this ride where you get to control the rotations of your flight with the help of wings. Reach the top of the leaderboard by challenging your friends and families on the highest number of rotations you can bear. The ride can accommodate 12 guests at a time.

3 of 9 Shang High:

Max height it reaches: 80 metres

Max speed: 70 km/h

Description: Shang High is one of the tallest rides in the region where you get amazing views of the city whilst spinning up 80 meters in height. The ride can accommodate 32 guests at a time.

4 of 9 Moscow Max:

Max height it reaches: 24 metres. Max speed: 17 rpm. Description: Get ready for maximum power on the newest white-knuckle adventure. Jump on-board the Moscow Max and get ready to scream as it rotates both horizontally and vertically with max speed. The ride can accommodate 16 guests at a time.

5 of 9 Jamaica Drum:

Max height it reaches: 15.7 metres.

Max speed: 12.1 rpm.

Description: A thrilling ride that will send you rotating, spinning, falling, and up-side-down all at the same time. The ride can accommodate up to 24 guests at a time.

6 of 9 Honolo-Loop:

Max height it reaches: 62 metres.

Max speed: Up to 80 km/h.

Description: A signature classic ride that will keep you spinning to a height of 62 meters whilst providing you with a 360 degree view over the top. The ride can accommodate up to 20 guests at a time.

7 of 9 Global Burj:

Max height it reaches: 80 metres.

Max speed: 120 km/h.

Description: Global Burj is the ultimate drop tower thrill ride and tallest one in the region soaring up to 80 meters in height. A faster, scarier, adrenaline ride which ensures to entice all thrill seekers with a true freefall experience. The ride can accommodate 24 guests at a time.

8 of 9 London Loop:

Max height it reaches: 19.8 metres (track length – 185 metres).

Max speed: 5 metres per second.

Description: An exciting roller coaster that is fit for all ages. The best part is when the cart completes the entire track forwards and backwards. The ride can accommodate 20 guests at a time.