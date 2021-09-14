Photos
Met Gala returns in style with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish

AP

Published on September 14, 2021 at 13.05

For what was billed as a “mini Met Gala,” Monday's fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art brought out big names and bold fashion.

Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition in New York.
Kim Kardashian wore a stark black Balenciaga haute couture gown with matching mask and train.
Timothee Chalamet who will soon be seen on screen again in science fiction thriller Dune, at the event.
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams turned up in an edgy outfit designed by her boyfriend.
Grammy-winner Billie Eilish flaunted an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Lil Nas X pulled off a cloak to reveal an outlandish gold armor, stunning fashion critics with his style.
Singer Lorde understood the assignment, sporting a creative headpiece to match a scanty bejewelled outfit.
Legendary supermodel Iman glowed in Gold Harris Reed.
Jennifer Lopez left her new/old beau Ben Affleck behind to walk solo on the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren outfit. (Photos/AP)
