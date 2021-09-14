Met Gala returns in style with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish
AP
Published on September 14, 2021 at 13.05
For what was billed as a “mini Met Gala,” Monday's fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art brought out big names and bold fashion.
1
of 9
Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition in New York.
2
of 9
Kim Kardashian wore a stark black Balenciaga haute couture gown with matching mask and train.
3
of 9
Timothee Chalamet who will soon be seen on screen again in science fiction thriller Dune, at the event.
4
of 9
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams turned up in an edgy outfit designed by her boyfriend.
5
of 9
Grammy-winner Billie Eilish flaunted an Oscar de la Renta gown.
6
of 9
Lil Nas X pulled off a cloak to reveal an outlandish gold armor, stunning fashion critics with his style.
7
of 9
Singer Lorde understood the assignment, sporting a creative headpiece to match a scanty bejewelled outfit.
8
of 9
Legendary supermodel Iman glowed in Gold Harris Reed.
9
of 9
Jennifer Lopez left her new/old beau Ben Affleck behind to walk solo on the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren outfit. (Photos/AP)