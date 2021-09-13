Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs AP Published on September 13, 2021 at 11.02

Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year.

1 of 9 Justin Bieber accepts the award for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

2 of 9 Moments after Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit “good 4 u,” she collected the night's first award for her massive hit song “Drivers License.” She later won best new artist.

3 of 9 Opening the show, Madonna told the screaming crowd: “They said we wouldn’t last. But we’re still here.”

4 of 9 Doja Cat, left, and SZA accept the award for best collaboration for "Kiss Me More".

5 of 9 Lil Nas X accepts the award for video of the year for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)".

6 of 9 The VMAs celebrated MTV's 40th anniversary, mixing moments between early network stars like Cyndi Lauper and show opener Madonna.

7 of 9 Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for best alternative song for "My Ex's Best Friend".

8 of 9 Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Foo Fighters performed and then accepted the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs.