K-Pop, cabaret and pop-ups: 12 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on October 13, 2021 at 17.12

What will you be up to?

1 of 12 Catch Tracey Preston. Seasoned vocalist, Tracey Preston, has a signature sound which blends the glory of gospel with sweet soul melodies and the rhythm of modern R&B. While her soaring vocal range evokes pop music’s biggest divas, it’s her uplifting messages of perseverance and empowerment that make her a standout performer. She’s on Tuesday to Saturday from 9pm to 1am at Palazzo Versace’s fully soundproofed, all leather interior jazz bar and lounge: Q’s.

2 of 12 K-Pop weekend with Super Junior. Kicking off the outdoor season entertainment in style, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is hosting a K-Pop themed weekend of music, dance and culture, with a stunning fountain show from Thursday to Saturday. Throughout the weekend from 4pm to 10pm at The Pointe’s entrance, just under the Monorail station, it’s the perfect destination to experience the real Korea. Plus, on Friday, there will be a free, ticketed live performance from beloved South Korean boy band Super Junior, with band members Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun belting out their songs from 5.30pm on the West promenade. Book free standing tickets at Platinumlist.net.

3 of 12 Back to luxury. If you’re craving a break (who isn’t?), one of the region’s most loved getaways - Six Senses Zighy Bay - will be back open on October 15, so you can once again experience those picture-perfect wadis, ancient Omani settlements and explore cultural wonders. A resort built upon sustainability, Zighy Bay has also launched an industry-leading carbon-neutral rate, pledging to donate $10 per room night to wind turbine projects in Turkey.

4 of 12 Marco Carola in Dubai. New Soho Garden is ready to amp up the late-night Ibiza party-lover vibes, as they welcome the global ambassador of techno – Marco Carola this Friday. With over two decades in the industry, Marco is still one of the most respected artists on the techno scene from Ibiza to New York, South America and beyond. Famed for his energetic three-deck style, be blown away with a set including his latest Play It Loud. He’ll be there from10pm to 3am.

5 of 12 Five alive. Skyline Thursdays at Five The Palm is welcoming back Korolova. The well-known DJ & producer from Kyiv kick started her career when her debut tracks with Jan Blomqvist + Tube & Berger. She will grace the decks of The Penthouse on October 14 until late.

6 of 12 Festive fair. Begin your festive preps with a visit to this season’s first Diwali Exhibition, Diwali Mela, organised by Indian Expats in Dubai. Explore the range of 100 plus brands including décor, clothes, jewellery and more on October 16, from 11am to 10pm at the Grand Excelsior Hotel, Bur Dubai. No registration necessary.

7 of 12 On course. Young creatives are making the most of the opportunity to hone their skills in animation, photography and sketching at the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF 2021), being held virtually until October 15 under the theme ‘Think Cinema’. There are more than 34 workshops on offer which can be attended for free by simply registering on: https://siff.ae/.

8 of 12 High fashion photos. Experience Karl Lagerfeld’s most memorable and monumental fashion shows shot through the lens of British Photographer, Simon Procter, at City Walk. Running for the rest of the year, head to the Courtyard to explore an exhibition filled with photographs and admire the work of the one and only Karl Lagerfeld throughout his history with Chanel.

9 of 12 Picnic time. The luxe desert resort Bab Al Shams has just relaunched their whimsical Picnic Brunch and it’s one that promises to be a hit with families. There’s a decadent menu featuring a delicious variety of dishes, performances from a live band and smooth DJ beats while kids are kept busy with exciting entertainment. It’s on every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm from Dh260.

10 of 12 BBQ brunch. Why spend a not-so-relaxing weekend in the city when you could experience a fun and re-energizing getaway with friends and family at VIDA Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain? Surf’s up! Friday Brunch is on and you’re invited to bring your swimwear and appetites. Think delectable beef brisket, burgers, hot dogs, nachos and even a pop-up ice-cream cart to add to the retro seaside vibes. It’s on from 2pm to 5.30pm from Dh190 per person.

11 of 12 Zoo cute. Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park, in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, is hosting a pop-up on October 15 with new animal friends to meet! Say hello to parrots, various kinds of birds, snakes and other reptilian species. Feed the creatures at the Animal Barn, or go on a fun ride-along with a camel or pony from 8am to midnight.