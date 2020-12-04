In Pictures: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth embarks on political journey Web Report Published on December 4, 2020 at 14.12

1 of 6 The veteran actor is launching his long-anticipated political party five months ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

Rajinikanth has announced that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and emerge victorious. Photos: AFP/Supplied

2 of 6 he superstar had announced his entry into politics in 2017 when Tamil Nadu was facing a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, earlier this year, he had declared not to join politics owing to health issues.

3 of 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at the promo of Rajinikanth's film 'Kochadaiiyaan' in Mumbai. He made his Bollywood debut in 'Andha Kanoon' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film movie went on to become one of the highest grossing films of that time.

4 of 6 Filmmaker Soundarya, Rajinikanth, composer AR Rahman and producer J. Murali Manohar pose during Rajni's movie promotion. The veteran star made his debut in K. Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal.

5 of 6 Rajinikanth said he will begin his political journey after completing his upcoming film, 'Annanthe'. The actor has always denied being politically inclined, but he has attended meetings with top BJP leaders in the past.