Photos
Logo
 

In Pictures: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth embarks on political journey

Web Report

Published on December 4, 2020 at 14.12

1 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

The veteran actor is launching his long-anticipated political party five months ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.
Rajinikanth has announced that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and emerge victorious. Photos: AFP/Supplied
2 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

he superstar had announced his entry into politics in 2017 when Tamil Nadu was facing a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, earlier this year, he had declared not to join politics owing to health issues.
3 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at the promo of Rajinikanth's film 'Kochadaiiyaan' in Mumbai. He made his Bollywood debut in 'Andha Kanoon' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film movie went on to become one of the highest grossing films of that time.
4 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Filmmaker Soundarya, Rajinikanth, composer AR Rahman and producer J. Murali Manohar pose during Rajni's movie promotion. The veteran star made his debut in K. Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal.
5 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Rajinikanth said he will begin his political journey after completing his upcoming film, 'Annanthe'. The actor has always denied being politically inclined, but he has attended meetings with top BJP leaders in the past.
6 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Rajinikanth is famous for his uniquely styled dialogues and idiosyncrasies in films. He is regarded as one of the greatest and most popular actors in the history of Indian cinema.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 