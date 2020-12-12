Going camping in Abu Dhabi? Authority issues safety tips Web Report Published on December 12, 2020 at 11.05

With residents stepping out to enjoy the winter weather, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has rolled out a set of precautionary measures for camping activities.

Apart from the regular anti-Covid guidelines, like wearing masks and observing social distancing, the authorities have urged residents to avoid close contact with farm and wild animals and refrain from eating raw or uncooked meat.

"In case (you start) feeling unwell while outdoors, seek medical attention and avoid close contact with people around you," added the authority.

>> When showing signs of illness:

- Avoid close contact with people suffering from fever, cough or respiratory difficulties.

- Regularly wipe/wash hands using sterilisers, soap and water and disinfectants.

- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing with disposable tissues, and ensure that you wash your hands carefully afterwards.

- Immediately seek medical help in case of cough and fever.

>> When dealing with animal products:

- Avoid eating raw/uncooked animal products.

- Avoid touching raw meat, milk and animals.

>> When near wild/farm animals:

- Avoid close contact or touching farm/wild animals, whether alive or dead.

- Avoid touching surfaces touched by farm/wild animals.