UAE: Top five streaming shows and films Michelle Young Published on May 16, 2021 at 10.20

Here are some options on OTT platforms if you're wondering what to watch today!

1 of 5 Without Remorse: A US Navy SEAL, John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan), is left shattered after his pregnant wife is killed. When he digs deeper into the attack, he realises there is a larger conspiracy afoot. Streaming on: Amazon Prime Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith Genre: Action

2 of 5 Kathmandu Connection: Three cases boil down to one connection – a casino in Kathmandu in Nepal. A fierce cop, Samarth Kaushik, is hellbent on nabbing gangsters who kidnap a hotelier; a CBI officer Ritesh Agarwal is investigating the murder of a colleague, and a news anchor, Shivani Bhatnagar, is constantly being stalked. Streaming on: SonyLIV Cast: Akshay Pardasany, Amit Sial, Anshumaan Pushkar, Gopal Dutt Genre: Thriller

3 of 5 Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu: Smitten by glitzy Mumbai, Nawab comes to the city from Bareilly with big dreams. He meets Lala - a ‘don’ who becomes his master. Things fall apart when Nawab and Lala fall in love with the same woman, Laila. Streaming on: ZEE5 Cast: Parth Samthaan, Tarun Chaturvedi, Patralekha Genre: Crime Thriller

4 of 5 Jupiter’s Legacy: The adaptation of a comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is about caped superheroes called the Union, led by Sheldon Sampson, and a raging villain Blackstar. The eight-part series showcases disagreements between the superhero family as Sampson feels his son Brandon a.k.a. Paragon is not capable to take his place. Streaming on: Netflix Genre: Fantasy Cast: Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris