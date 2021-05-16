UAE: Top five streaming shows and films
Michelle Young
Published on May 16, 2021 at 10.20
Here are some options on OTT platforms if you're wondering what to watch today!
Without Remorse: A US Navy SEAL, John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan), is left shattered after his pregnant wife is killed. When he digs deeper into the attack, he realises there is a larger conspiracy afoot.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith
Genre: Action
Kathmandu Connection: Three cases boil down to one connection – a casino in Kathmandu in Nepal. A fierce cop, Samarth Kaushik, is hellbent on nabbing gangsters who kidnap a hotelier; a CBI officer Ritesh Agarwal is investigating the murder of a colleague, and a news anchor, Shivani Bhatnagar, is constantly being stalked.
Streaming on: SonyLIV
Cast: Akshay Pardasany, Amit Sial, Anshumaan Pushkar, Gopal Dutt
Genre: Thriller
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu: Smitten by glitzy Mumbai, Nawab comes to the city from Bareilly with big dreams. He meets Lala - a ‘don’ who becomes his master. Things fall apart when Nawab and Lala fall in love with the same woman, Laila.
Streaming on: ZEE5
Cast: Parth Samthaan, Tarun Chaturvedi, Patralekha
Genre: Crime Thriller
Jupiter’s Legacy: The adaptation of a comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is about caped superheroes called the Union, led by Sheldon Sampson, and a raging villain Blackstar. The eight-part series showcases disagreements between the superhero family as Sampson feels his son Brandon a.k.a. Paragon is not capable to take his place.
Streaming on: Netflix
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris
Shadow and Bone: Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is an orphan mapmaker who discovers she possesses the power to create light and joins army of Grisha (holds power to manipulate matter). Under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner’s wing, Alina hones her powers to destroy the Shadow Fold, a massive and malevolent dark storm that has ruptured Ravka, a fantasy kingdom, for centuries.
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes
Genre: Action fantasy