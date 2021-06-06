Summer special: Five top mango-flavoured treats Published on June 6, 2021 at 09.26

Why not indulge in this refreshing seasonal fruit on a sultry day?

1 of 5 India Palace: A summer special ‘Mango Licious’ festival dedicated to this king of fruits is ongoing. From Mango Rasmalai, Mango Ka Muzzafar to various drinks and desserts, there is a bit of everything on the menu. Prices start at Dh20.

2 of 5 Pinkberry: If you’re a fan of frozen yoghurt AND mangoes why not cool off with a refreshing fruity and sweet mango swirler and top it off with daily fresh cut fruit? Other great toppings are available too!

3 of 5 Amorino: Love macarons? Try the Mango Macaron Al Gelato - a mango-flavoured macaron or if you’re in the mood for traditional ice-cream there is mango sorbet to suit your tastes.

4 of 5 Kulfilicious: Try the special called Multan (a combination of mangos, pistachios and saffron) or Aamgir in either a kulfi stick or a kulfi bowl, a great way to cool off on a sultry day!