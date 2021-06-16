Shows, VR and yoga: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on June 16, 2021 at 18.24

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Showbiz is back on the menu. For those that desire or demand that little bit more from an evening out, live entertainment has returned to Dubai Japanese restaurant Taikun. Leave your inhibitions at home and slink your way into the weekend at Thursday’s Provocateur Night and if you fancy a few hours of heady, intimate entertainment, the Provocateur Exclusive dinner and show on a Friday guarantees a late finish and an unforgettable evening — for all the right reasons. Minimum dining spends apply.

2 of 10 Workshops for upcycled fashion. There’s even more yoga going on at Ariel Pod’s Mind, ‘Pody’ & Soul experience at Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avenue this weekend, but we like the look of the workshops on offer. The free of charge holistic experience, on until Saturday, will feature a green and clean zone encouraging you to transform your wardrobe with sustainable fashion experts at FAD. They will offer two different upcycling workshops to turn a sustainably sourced scarf into a personalised fashion accessory using non-toxic dyes combined with various sustainable printing techniques. Alternatively, you can bring in two old garments and learn to combine them to create a new, statement piece using sewing techniques. Register at www.arielmindpodysoul.com.

3 of 10 Start the day well. Looking for a day off out of the city? Yoga and Wellness single day packages at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai offer a rejuvenating escape every Friday and Saturday. The Yoga & Breakfast offer for Dh125 starts with a 60-minute Hatha session at 9.30am followed by a tasty meal at Epicure.

4 of 10 Vinyasa and a view. For the first time, The View at The Palm is hosting weekly yoga sessions with unparalleled 360-degree vistas every Tuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am. In partnership with Core Direction yogis can now find their zen at a 60-minute vinyasa yoga session at the unique observation deck on level 52 at The Palm Tower. For Dh149 per person, practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques from the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah.

5 of 10 Get in the game. Dubai’s ultimate virtual gaming centre, Arena Games, is the only venue in the city where you can experience the highly anticipated Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity programme from today. Situated in Gate Avenue at DIFC, it is the first time a Far Cry title has been created and available to experience in free-roaming virtual reality. Up to eight players per game will be fully immersed in the Far Cry world and will be provided with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. Bookings can be made via www.thearenagames.com

6 of 10 Euro fever. Taj Dubai has got your back this game season! Grab your friends and head down to The Eloquent Elephant where screenings of your favourite matches are on every day. Better yet? Sport fanatics can indulge in unlimited servings of selected draughts for Dh139, or any Italian bubbly bottle for Dh149. You can also select three detectable nibbles for Dh99.

7 of 10 DJ Nicky Romero to host virtual set at games fest. Superstar producer Nicky Romero is set to explode through speaker-systems worldwide after being announced as the headline act of Gamers Without Borders’ official launch concert. The tour de force DJ will perform a sense-tingling virtual set to mark the opening of the $10million charity esports festival Gamers Without Borders elite series on Saturday at 10.30pm.

8 of 10 Racing days. Back by popular demand, M Town will make its much-anticipated return today until Saturday. AGMC is inviting all motor racing enthusiasts to its stunning new Dubai Motor City showroom this weekend, where you can browse through an incredible line-up of new M models, and also feast their eyes on a bespoke classic BMW M Car Display. Between 6pm to 9pm expect live beats spun by the resident DJ, free snacks like mini beef burgers and vegan sausage rolls, plus check out BMW AGMC’s Racing Simulators. Based on the fastest participant’s lap time, AGMC will award one winner each day with a thrilling BMW M2 driving experience at Dubai Autodrome worth Dh950.

9 of 10 Tapas time in Ajman. Nestled near the turquoise waters, Bab Al Bahr in Ajman is celebrating World Tapas Day until Friday between 12pm – 7pm. Patatas Bravas, gambas al ajillo, Cecina De Leon all await starting at Dh25, backed by live entertainment to enjoy the homely beach atmosphere and enjoy the vibrant energy.