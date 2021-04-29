Ramadan in UAE: Reflections via art By Purva Grover Published on April 29, 2021 at 09.41

Art is a universal language and this season's exhibitions speak of kindness, hope and love

1 of 4 The new beginning: Art speaks to the soul, it gives you a chance to stop multi-tasking and take a moment to admire, absorb and learn from. What could be a better time to connect with yourself than Ramadan? The city’s hosting a series of art exhibitions for this blessed season. It’s your chance to support local artists and turn an art evening into a safe iftar gathering as well. The first is hosted by Funun Arts, where all the paintings exhibited are based on the theme, Sahar, i.e. the new beginning. Eleven artists have come together to spread the message of goodness and positivity during Ramadan. Some of the participating artists include Ahmed Al Awadhi, Anupama Unnikrishnan, Sahar Shahid, Mariam Wahab, and Yuliya Solomennaya. Shiba and Farah Khan, co-founders, Funun Arts, share that art has always prevailed even in hardships and in this holy month they wish to spread the message that at the end of the dark tunnel, there is always light. At: Novotel, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai throughout Ramadan

2 of 4 Know your culture: Hosted in collaboration with Dubai Culture, Ramadan Art Nights at Al Seef is your chance to appreciate the works of multi-disciplinary artists from drawings and paintings to sculptures and video installations. In keeping with the themes of contemplation and spiritualism, the event allows you to learn more about the cultural heritage and meaning behind the fascinating artworks on display. Look out for the unique Arabic calligrapher Mohamad Elagaty’s stunning augmented reality animation or be in awe of Masarra Fatima Sulaimani's work as she symbolically connects her acrylic art with the journey of life. Plus, some great outdoor installations, including those by Asma Ahmed Shikoh and Yara Manla and Raghad. At: Al Seef, Dubai, throughout Ramadan

3 of 4 Stop, absorb, admire: The ongoing one-of-a-kind art exhibition with 15 art display stands showcases the 99 names of Allah. It is spread all across the mall space making every corner a beautiful place to stop and absorb. Also, the first 100 visitors to the exhibition each day get to take home an art collector book. A live painting demonstration wherein a specially selected artist will produce exceptional pieces of art to create a mural is another must-watch while there. At: Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, throughout Ramadan