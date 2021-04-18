Ramadan in UAE: Boxed goodness
Published on April 18, 2021 at 09.19
This Ramadan, gift yourself and your loved ones a ‘sweet’ box.
Fudge biscuits: Lotsa! Lazy Cake has introduced four limited-edition Ramadan inspired flavours, with a specially designed sleeve, decorated with gold traditional Arabic patterns. The flavours include Nutella Hazelnut Crunch, Halawa Fudge, Oreos Cookies & Cream and Date & Almond Duo. The dessert is everything you need in a fudge biscuit; sweet, chocolatey and with a bit of crunch. Each box includes 36 slices of absolute deliciousness.
Order: Deliveroo, Zomato, Talabat, Careem; Dh150
Handmade jellies: Sugargram’s candy cuties in itty bitty cupcake city have put together a box of iconic candy, in a box of 16 assorted candy cubes. The handmade jellies have been given a bit of a makeover with a special selection of flavours like Vimto, saffron, mango all in cutesy shapes like the iconic Dallah or a traditional constellation of stars. This is another limited-edition candy gram drop that no sweet thing will want to miss.
Order: Chatfood, Deliveroo; Dh150
Swiss and Belgian treats: Explore Marks & Spencer’s stunning range of Ramadan food hampers filled with the finest handpicked treats, from Swiss and Belgian chocolates to a mouth-watering selection of premium dates, suitable to break any fast with. All of the food items are made using premium ingredients and have the highest ethical and environmental standards. In addition, Marks & Spencer chocolate is made with 100% responsibly sourced rich cocoa, making it that extra bit special.
Order: marksandspencermena.com; Dh149 onwards