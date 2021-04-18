Ramadan in UAE: Boxed goodness By Purva Grover Published on April 18, 2021 at 09.19

This Ramadan, gift yourself and your loved ones a ‘sweet’ box.

2 of 4 Fudge biscuits: Lotsa! Lazy Cake has introduced four limited-edition Ramadan inspired flavours, with a specially designed sleeve, decorated with gold traditional Arabic patterns. The flavours include Nutella Hazelnut Crunch, Halawa Fudge, Oreos Cookies & Cream and Date & Almond Duo. The dessert is everything you need in a fudge biscuit; sweet, chocolatey and with a bit of crunch. Each box includes 36 slices of absolute deliciousness. Order: Deliveroo, Zomato, Talabat, Careem; Dh150

3 of 4 Handmade jellies: Sugargram’s candy cuties in itty bitty cupcake city have put together a box of iconic candy, in a box of 16 assorted candy cubes. The handmade jellies have been given a bit of a makeover with a special selection of flavours like Vimto, saffron, mango all in cutesy shapes like the iconic Dallah or a traditional constellation of stars. This is another limited-edition candy gram drop that no sweet thing will want to miss. Order: Chatfood, Deliveroo; Dh150