Ramadan in UAE: Best foot forward By Purva Grover Published on May 2, 2021 at 12.53

This Ramadan, amp up your style statement with some great footwear.

1 of 4 The suhoor edit: Are you planning to step out this Ramadan? If yes, then we suggest whilst you stay safe, you also flaunt those glitzy shoes and accessories. From comfortable flats to elegant heels, this season makes a smart choice to support traditions, artists, and hues, as you put the best foot forward. We help you get started. Dhami London has your style worries covered. The brand’s suhoor shoe edit is a perfect blend of a refined traditional style with luxury Italian craftsmanship, and the pairs are available in plenty of colours. For the ones celebrating at home but still wanting to stand out in style, the Natalie Ballerina Flats are the way to go. Stepping out? Slip into the Natalie Mules. Want to up the game? The elegant Buta Heels would do the trick. Available at: Dhami London, Tryano, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi; dhamilondon.com

2 of 4 Comfort meets style: Dolce&Gabbana presents an exclusive collection, inspired by the enchantment of Mediterranean nature in springtime, combining tradition, style and freshness. Designed to be worn both at home and on festive occasions, are embellished with floral bouquets of roses, peonies and hydrangeas in contrast with the tones of silver mordorè, mint, burgundy and cream. Iconic accessories such as the Portofino sneakers, laser rubber slippers, and hats with coordinated prints contribute to creating a comfortable and relaxed look. The Daymaster sneakers are a Ramadan exclusive, characterised by the super-flex rubber sole and crafted from calfskin nappa leather. Available at: Dolce&Gabbana boutiques; dolcegabbana.com, farfetch.com

3 of 4 To Lebanon, with love: Inspired by the Lebanese tiles found in the traditional houses, which were destroyed by the Beirut Blast (August 2020), the collection of loafers and handbags is for a laid back and comfortable look this Ramadan. Sarah’s Bag, a Lebanese fashion house and social enterprise, works to empower underprivileged women and is committed to the traditional Middle Eastern crafts culture in its designs while adhering to the newest trends in fashion. The brand’s signature hand-beading and embroidery are meticulously crafted by a team of over 200 women, among whom are female prisoners, ex-prisoners and underprivileged women in Lebanon. Available at: Level Shoes, The Dubai Mall, levelshoes.com