Promising Young Woman & Seized: 4 UAE films opening April 15 By David Light Published on April 14, 2021 at 18.25

What's on at the cinema?

1 of 4 Promising Young Woman. The biggest and best movie this week, Carey Mulligan’s turn in Promising Young Woman has received praise and condemnation in equal measure. Rather it may not be the actor’s performance, but why she agreed to such a controversial project in the first place. For the record, we think she made the correct decision in taking this on and the plot provides interesting viewing. In it the An Education (2009) performer plays Cassie, a wickedly smart and funny high achiever who unfortunately had to endure a traumatic experience. This tragedy has caused her to lead a double life. By day Cassie goes about her job and life, though at night she makes it a point to attend various nightclubs in town appearing intoxicated to the point of losing consciousness. When men offer to “care” for her, she accepts, stumbling in any direction they lead. As soon as those doors are closed the act is dropped leading to some very pointed questions from a stone-cold sober Cassie before she exacts her own brand of justice. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 90%

2 of 4 Seized. Former Special Forces operative and one-man army Scott Adkins’ son has been kidnapped by members of a cartel. The ransom offer: Adkins gets to see his child unhurt if he wipes out this particular gang’s entire drug trade competition. Adkins only has one choice. He must research, suit up and head into battle carrying more weapons than those found at a Florida BBQ. Will he be able to let those who took his kin get away with it scot-free once his mission is over, though? Don’t bank on it. IMDb gives it 5.2

3 of 4 The Banishing. Where’s the worst place a vicar, his wife and daughter could move? Okay, there are many answers to the riddle, but we’re guessing a haunted house is up there. This is exactly the scenario with which Linus (John Heffernan), Marianne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and their daughter (Anya McKenna-Bruce) are faced, forcing them to confront their beliefs. Their new home possesses a horrifying secret and the typical exorcism rituals don’t seem to be working. IMDb gives it 4.5