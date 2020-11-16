In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 16 By David Light Published on November 16, 2020 at 14.33

1 of 4 Middle East artist playlist. By: Apple Music. If you’re looking to curate more local tastes, Apple Music is launching the ‘New artists: Middle East’ playlist featuring artists from the region and connecting you with exciting tracks and sounds. The playlist showcases musical talent from across the Middle East drawing on artists of diverse musical backgrounds, genres and styles. Discover fresh tracks by emerging Lebanese singer/songwriter Bea Kadri for example including latest song Right for ya. On: music.apple.com

2 of 4 Buy one get one. By: Emaar. We love a loyalty programme and ‘U By Emaar,’ is busting out a new offer on Mondays. Enjoy ‘Buy One, Get One’ movie tickets across all Reel Cinemas locations today and over the coming weeks. Here’s how it works: sign up to the U by Emaar, head over to the Reel website or the app to book then click the ‘U by Emaar Mondays’ prior to paying. On: reelcinemas.ae for info

3 of 4 Ladies and gents night. By: McGettigan’s JLT. Everyone’s favourite Irish venue has always liked to play it fair and now with McGett-Togther, both ladies and gents can enjoy benefits. Monday nights are changing with a 3:4:50 offer, meaning pay Dh50 and get three beverages for free. On: 6pm to 10pm