Fitness, photos and farmers' markets: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on April 28, 2021 at 20.31

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Youth fitness. Having already made a name for itself for functional fitness classes, F45 is expanding to build a healthier, happier young generation. F45 Prodigy will be opening its first studio within the Middle East on Saturday at Dubai Motor City, targeted only at 11 – 17-year-olds. Prodigy is a group-based exercise class for children and teens with the aim to encourage social interaction, healthy development and coordination through the carefully curated functional moves.

2 of 10 Tribute concert. In honour of one of the best singers from the Indian sub-continent, Manna Dey, protégé and close family friend Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam will join the Malhaar team from Bangaluru to remember the artist. Malhaar’s Baithak will be streamed live on its social channels: MalhaarUAE, on Friday at 7:30pm.

3 of 10 Latin Iftar. If you’re looking for an interesting evening meal, for another few weeks Argentina Grill at La Mer and Burj Khalifa will be serving a set menu with some new dishes created especially for Ramadan. A trio of hummus includes beetroot and potato flavours served alongside juicy chicken skewers and fresh bread, followed by lamb kebab and traditional Argentinian dessert Alfajores for Dh149.

4 of 10 Elior Hazan residency. Dubai’s newest design led boutique hotel, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, has launched its first artist residency, welcoming the ultra-talented Israeli street artist, Elior Hazan, also known as Aladdin. Visiting Dubai for the first time ever, Elior Hazan has explored the city, drawing inspiration from its surroundings whilst collaborating with other artists of varying nationalities to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art, which is being unveiled tonight followed by an Iftar dining experience for Dh195 for two at Orange Feels.

5 of 10 Night market. Dragon Mart has lit itself up with festive lantern decorations, arches and a fairy lights walkway during Ramadan. Catch the spectacular display and experience the outdoor night market, which is open until May 14, between 7pm and 2am at Dragon Mart 1. Shop for Arabic sweets and confectionary, Eid gifts, home décor, perfumes, lanterns and much, much more.

6 of 10 Virtual Farmer’s Market. Foodies who spend the weekend in and still want high quality food delivered to their doors now have access to Les Gastronomes’ first ever virtual weekend farmers market. Order limited edition products at the marketplace to help inspire new gourmand cooking creations. It now takes place every weekend on the Les Gastronomes Market website.

7 of 10 Photo competition. Project Art is a new initiative designed to empower Dubai’s burgeoning creative community and will see top local talent granted free-of-charge space within Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens to exhibit their work, lead educational masterclasses and creative workshops. It launches on Friday, 10am to 2pm, with award-winning Timeblend Dubai, a photography collection by German-born Florian Kriechbaumer, who will showcase photographic works which capture the day-to-night transition of various iconic views of Dubai.

8 of 10 Ramadan store. Pushing the boundaries of the traditional retail experience, ‘THAT’ Concept Store has created a dazzling display on Via Rodeo in Mall of the Emirates to showcase its luxury collection and offer a sneak peak of all the excitement happening inside. Henna and calligraphy stations are set up on Thursdays and Fridays until midnight and there’s a games corner including backgammon, checkers and other fun activities.

9 of 10 Weekend yoga. FitLab at Emirates Golf Club has introduced Yoga at FitLab and new classes to go with it. Enjoy three varied sessions a week including Yin Yoga, where poses are held for a longer period of time in passive, subtle motions to improve posture and increase mindfulness; plus Hatha and Vinyasa. Try Yin from 9am to 10am on Friday morning. A single class is Dh95.