Brunch, markets and more: 6 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on November 18, 2020 at 18.47

1 of 6 Get rough and tough. The Jeep Tough Mudder tournament is back in RAK this weekend and there’s still time to register. Taking place on Friday on the picturesque island of Mina Al Arab, the last remaining tickets to both the Classic Tough Mudder 10k course, and the Tough Mudder 5k course route, can be purchased from www.toughmudder.ae. Got the power?

2 of 6 Regional power. If you’re staying in, a soundtrack to the day is always fun and with this listening list you can also help support a cause. Spotify has launched SAWTIK, an initiative designed to celebrate and amplify the voices of emerging unsigned female artists in the region, following research unveiling their under-representation in the MENA music scene. SAWTIK has debuted with an impressive line-up of 16 talented voices and Arab superstar Latifa (pictured) joins as the initiative’s first-ever godmother. The playlist will continue to grow and feature emerging female artists from the Middle East that deserve to be recognised for their art. Enjoy their work now.

3 of 6 Premiere screening. An Impossible Project directed by Jens Meurer will be showing at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on Saturday at 7pm. In partnership with Gulf Photo Plus, the film centres on an eccentric former biologist, Dr. Florian Kaps, better known as ‘Doc’. It’s 2008 and the world is waking up to a camera phone future. He decides to save the last Polaroid factory in the world, in Enschede in the Netherlands. Tickets can be purchased at ae.bookmyshow.com

4 of 6 Time for Africa. Ripe Market is home to a bevy of exciting handmade merch and this weekend hosts, among others, Dubai-based Ashante Design that brings the African continent’s vibrancy and excitement to the UAE. Emirates-settled designers will be featured along with those from Africa. Colourful and fun, check out the brand’s Covid collection including hand woven patterned masks. Head down to The Ripe Market at Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Road on Friday or Saturday from 10am.

5 of 6 New brunch. Friday brunch is a tradition we hold dear, so when there’s a new one in town we like to have a look. Cloud Restaurant & Lounge at Studio One Hotel in Dubai Studio City is offering a deal complete with laid-back weekend vibes. Launching this weekend, the Above the Clouds affair will be Mediterranean-inspired taking you on a culinary journey of Turkey and Lebanon. Packages start at Dh180 from 1pm to 4pm. Delish!